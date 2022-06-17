Purchase Access

The Iberia Parish Business Community is continuing this year strong by celebrating six ribbon cuttings in quarter two!

The Chamber hosts ribbon cuttings as a complimentary service for members. They are an excellent networking opportunity, and an even better promotional opportunity for any changes to your business.

Ribbon cuttings can be hosted to celebrate a grand opening, new business expansion, team member addition, renovation, anniversary, and so much more!

In quarter two we celebrated:

Cox Innovation Lab at Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Acadiana  beria Unit; May 11

Blue Butterfly Boutique; May 12

Merle Norman Studio &amp; Salon M; May 20

Symply Southern Boutique; May 28

Village Deaux; June 3

Baskin Robbins; June 23

For more information on having a ribbon cutting at your business or organization, contact the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce at 337-364-1836.

 In quarter two, the Chamber welcomed:

Advertec Advertising Technologies

ALDI

Lydia Food Store

Merle Norman Studio &amp; Salon M

PJ Foods/Village Deaux

Southern Equipment Rentals, LLC

Symply Southern Boutique

The Blue Butterfly Boutique

Thrive Nutrition

RevLocal



