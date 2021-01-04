Star Pilgrim Baptist Church senior pastor Donald Wright Jr enjoys his life and his faith. When he's not in church, Wright still finds time for himself and his family.
How do you like to spend time outside of church?
Music would probably be number one. I play the piano, I sing. I also love to bow. Me, my brothers, my family, we have a bowling team that we like to complete here in New Iberia. It’s very competitive. It’s very fun. I love bowling. We are called the Grey Hounds. I love being with family. The aspect of the family has become almost nonexistent. Everyone has their own agenda. Family, bowling and I love to travel. And even though I am far away from my son, he is a very talented basketball player. He is a senior in high school in Dallas and I try to support him from afar, I try to go and support him.
What are your goals for the new year?
We have a couple of things at the church that we want to do, to get better outreach to the people. I want to also rebirth my music career. I kind of put that on the back burner and everyone’s been asking me for it. I’ve been in the lab writing it and produce again. I’ve been getting excited about that. And I’ve been getting phone calls to preach outside the country. I’ve never had the opportunity to preach outside of the country. So those opportunities are before me in 2021. I’m setting the bar high, 2021 is my year.
What is a bible verse you like to look at when you need it?
Romans 8:28: And we know all the things work together for the good of them that love the Lord and are called according to his purpose. He says you should know that. You’ve been reminded too many times that God loves you despite your problems, despite you issue it all works out because God loves us.