Friloux, buddy bring home two scoters

Two ducks, bigger than others in the area, landed gracefully on the pond near the decoys around the duck blind.
Their size caught the attention of one of the duck hunters in the blind, Dylan Friloux of Scott. Friloux thought they were canvasbacks at first in the low-light conditions just after dawn Nov. 14 around Intracoastal City.
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette junior got a closer look at them when they paddled closer to the decoys. He still was unable to determine what they were.
“I was in such shock. I said, ‘What is that?’ They were a little bigger than canvasbacks. They were huge, big footballs in the middle of the pond,” Friloux said Thursday, recalling that morning duck hunt with two friends, Braxton Hall of Lafayette and Marco Robelo of North Carolina.
The duck hunters stood up, shouldered their shotguns and fired at 6:54 a.m.
“I shot one, Braxton hit one. If definitely was a real cool experience,” he said.
One of the ducks was crippled and they chased it down by boat. After they got both ducks in hand, Friloux’s eyes widened in disbelief as he quickly identified them as scoters, white-winged scoters, to be exact.
He held up both of the stocky ducks, each with a distinctive white patch on the secondary feathers in their wings, for a photo.
The white-winged scoter he shot is going to be mounted by Dick Lynch of Lafayette, a taxidermist who told Friloux, “I’ve never heard of anybody shooting one of these around here.”
Friloux, 20, chairman of the ULL DU Chapter and an accomplished member of the Ragin’ Cajun Fishing Team, was aware of some similar kills in the past.
“I’ve heard of people killing a few black scoters in Louisiana,” he said.
It was a special time in what has been a great duck hunting season for Friloux, who through DU has a network of friends from coast to coast, including Robelo, the main engineer who created the General Grabber X3 for General Tire. Most of them met for the first time at a national DU college event in Georgia and now hunt ducks in each other’s home states.
Friloux talked about the white-winged scoter hunt the day after returning from a barrel-melting type duck hunt with some of his brothers around Natchez, Mississippi. By midday Wednesday, when he answered his cell phone in the duck blind, he said his small duck hunting party had killed 60 ducks the past four days, 37 of them mallards, in flooded timber.
“Yeah, it’s cool out here,” he said softly, warning the caller he might have to be quiet if some more birds got within range.
The white-fronted scoters were killed on a school day for Friloux, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, and Hall, a freshman at ULL.
They left the Lafayette area that Thursday morning in time to get in the duck blind, hunt ducks and get back in time for their first class of the day, which was 11 a.m. for Hall and 2 p.m. for Friloux. They do that often during the duck hunting season, Friloux said.
The trio got out of the duck blind at 8 a.m., white-fronted scoters in the bag.
“My buddy from North Carolina, he said that bird was lost,” Friloux said.
Larry Reynolds, state waterfowl study leader for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said the twin killing of scoters was unusual in Louisiana’t.
“It doesn’t happen a lot. I get reports of one or two every year, usually from Caddo Lake or one of the big reservoirs in North Louisiana. This is the first report this year,” Reynolds said Friday afternoon.
For some reason, the veteran biologist said, he received more scoter harvest reports last season than any other that he could recall. He attributed their increased presence perhaps to a wacky winter in 2018-19.
Also, he said, he sometimes observes them when conducting his aerial waterfowl population survey each January.
According to seaducks.org, sea ducks are a diverse assemblage of essentially marine-dwelling diving birds. The diving marine birds are different in reproductive strategy, behavior, ecology, physiology and biologist from commonly recognized dabbler ducks.
For sure, they were far from home. White-winged scoters nest on freshwater lakes and wetlands in the northwestern interior of North America, mostly Canada and parts of Alaska, seaducks.org noted.
During the winter, they migrate to the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. During migration, long irregular lines called “strings” of thousands of white-winged scoters move south, just offshore and only a few feet off the waves, according to borealbirds.org.
On the Pacific Coast, they winter from the Aleutian Islands of Alaska to California, occasionally as far south as the Baja Peninsula of Mexico. Along the Atlantic Coast, they can be found from Newfoundland to northern Florida and along the Gulf Coast.
The website notes they occasionally are seen along the Gulf Coast and on large reservoirs, lakes and rivers in the South.