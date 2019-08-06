BAKED SHRIMP AND GRITS
2 quarts water
1 lemon, sliced
3 Tablespoons Cajun seasoning
1 pound medium fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 cups shrimp stock
2 cups half and half cream
2 teaspoons butter
2 teaspoons sea salt
1 cup grits
2 cups shredded Cheddar/Monterrey Jack cheese
1 cup Velveeta cheese, grated
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
4 green onions, chopped
4 slices bacon, cooked, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 13 x 10-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large pot, bring the half and half and the water, lemon and Cajun seasoning to a boil. Add shrimp and cook until barely pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Drain immediately and let cool enough to handle. Cut shrimp into bite size pieces. In a large sauce pan, cook onion, bell pepper and garlic until tender. Remove from heat and stir in cheese, tomatoes, green onions, 2/3 of bacon, onion and bell pepper mixture and parsley until well combined. Stir in shrimp. Pour mixture into prepared pan and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and remaining bacon. Season to taste. Bake until golden brown, about 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand before serving. Yield: 6 to 8 servings
1st place Seafood — 2016 Cajun Creole cookbook
Joanie Kraker, New Iberia
SHRIMP AND TASSO SOUP
4 quarts water
2 Tablespoons seasoned salt, divided
3 teaspoons jalapeños, finely chopped
1 lemon
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon red pepper
4 cups white wine, divided
2 pounds fresh shrimp
1 pound tasso, finely chopped
3 Tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup carrots, diced
1 cup celery, diced
1 cup red pepper, diced
1 cup green onions, diced
3 Tablespoons garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning
Fresh parsley for garnish
In a large pot, add water and 1 tablespoon salt. Squeeze juice from a lemon and put lemon and lemon rind in water. Add bay leaf and 2 cups wine. Bring mixture to a boil over high heat. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp are pink and firm. Remove from heat. Remove shrimp and drain, reserving liquid. Peel shrimp and add peelings to reserved liquid, reserving shrimp. Cook liquid over high heat for 20 to 25 minutes. Strain mixture through a sieve into a large bowl, then discard solids. In the same pot, cook tasso until browned, then remove from pan, drain and set aside. Add olive oil to pot, and heat over medium heat. Add onion, pepper celery, carrots, jalapeno and garlic, cook until tender. Add remaining 2 cups wine, scraping the bottom of the pan. Continue cooking until wine is reduced. Add reserved shrimp broth and remaining seasonings. Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Add reserved shrimp and reserved tasso and simmer for 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley. Serves 8 to 10.
1st place Soup — 2015 Cajun Creole cookbook
Joanie Kraker, New Iberia
CRAWFISH BOIL FRITTATA
2 medium red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning
6 Tablespoons butter, divided
2 cans niblets corn, (2 cups)
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 cup celery, chopped
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1 pound crawfish tails or shrimp
10 large eggs
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups Velveeta cheese, grated
Garnish with 1/2 cup green onions and parsley
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a saucepan, add potatoes and seasoning and cover with water. Bring potatoes to a boil and cook until done, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and drain, then set aside. In a large pan, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Cook onion, bell pepper and celery until done, about 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in minced garlic, and cook another 2 minutes. Season to taste. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, cream and season to taste. Add mashed potatoes, crawfish and cheese, stirring until combined. Grease 12x18-inch pan. In a saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter, then add egg mixture. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until eggs are set. Garnish with green onions and parsley. Serves 8 to 10.
1st place Seafood — 2015 Cajun Creole cookbook
Joanie Kraker, New Iberia
EXTRA RECIPES From Joanie
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU STROGANOFF
1 Tablespoon oil
1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 large onion, chopped
1 large bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 Tablespoons flour
4 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup white wine
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
5 cups egg noodles, uncooked
3 cups chicken breast, cooked and cubed
1 cup fully cooked ham, cubed
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided
1 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 teaspoon red pepper
1 bunch green onions, chopped
In a 6-quart stockpot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, pepper and garlic. Cook and stir for 6 to 8 minutes or until they are tender. Stir in the flour until blended. Gradually stir in the broth, wine and mustard. Bring to a boil. Add the noodles and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, ham and 1/2 cup cheese, cooking until the cheese is melted. Remove from heat then stir in the sour cream, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with green onions and the remaining cheese. Makes about 8 servings.
2018 Cajun Creole Cookbook, Joanie Kraker, New Iberia
BRUSSEL SPROUTS APPLE SALAD
1/3 cup poppyseed dressing
4 Tablespoons mayonnaise
4 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 1/2 pounds Brussel sprouts, thinly sliced
3 apples, finely chopped
2 carrots, shredded
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
1/2 cup sunflower kernels
Seasoning to taste
Mix the dressing, mayonnaise and vinegar. Combine the remaining ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Add the dressing mixture and mix thoroughly. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.
1st place salads — 2017 Cajun Creole Cookbook
Joanie Kraker, New Iberia