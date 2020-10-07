To ensure the safety of our newspaper carriers and to best serve our valued subscribers, in preparation for Hurricane Delta we will be delivering the edition for Friday, Oct. 9 on Thursday, Oct. 8. We anticipate all papers to be delivered by 10 p.m. Thursday night.
To make sure that you have the most updated local information during and after the storm, be sure to activate your free digital subscription and download The Daily Iberian app.
You can activate your subscription by scanning the QR code below with your phone or emailing circulation@daily-iberian.com.