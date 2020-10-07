ST. MARTINVILLE — Due to impending Hurricane Delta, St.. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency for St. Martin Parish effective Wednesday afternoon.
Cedars had telegraphed the move at the St. Martin Parish Council's regular meeting Tuesday night.
Along with the declaration, Cedars requested a voluntary evacuation of Lower St. Martin Parish, including Stephensville and Belle River, effective immediately.
Additionally, St. Martin Parish Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Hurricane Delta moves through the area.