All schools and offices of the St. Mary Parish School Board will be closed on Thursday, Friday and Monday, although distance learning classes will take place Thursday.
Schools and offices will remain closed for the previously scheduled “fall break” on Friday and Monday. Students and staff will return to school on Tuesday.
Hanson Memorial High School also announced that St. John and Hanson Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday. St. John and Hanson will also be out for fall break on Monday as well.
Additionally, the regularly scheduled Thursday St. Mary Parish School Board meeting is cancelled and rescheduled for Oct. 15th at 5 p.m. in the Evans Medine Board Room. An updated board agenda will be publicized prior to the meeting.
Officials are advising parents to monitor school and district websites for ongoing coverage of the response to Hurricane Delta as events transpire.