UPDATED 12:10 p.m. ST. MARTINVILLE -- The city of St. Martinville lost all water pressure Monday morning due to a power outage at the well which serves as the city's water source.
Because of the outage, customers who use the city's water system are under a boil advisory until further notice, most likely until midday on Wednesday.
"When we go under 20 PSI, we have to issue a boil order," said St. Martinville Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet. "We have to take samples, then send them to the lab in Baton Rouge. Once we get the results, we can lift the boil order."
Touchet said it usually takes between 24 and 48 hours for those results.
On a positive note, he said that SLEMCO is making repairs to the power lines at the well site and expect it to be coming back online very soon, so the city will again have running water.