ST. MARTINVILLE - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a late night fire in St. Martinville that was believed to have been triggered by a generator accident.
According to a prepared statement, the Cade Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Smede Highway at 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
The body of what is believed to be the 86-year-old male homeowner was located inside of a large shed on the property.
At this time, investigators have learned the homeowner had a running generator placed in the shed. When he discovered it was out of fuel, it is believed he refueled the equipment while still hot. Shortly after refueling, the shed was discovered on fire.
It is believed the homeowner went into the shed in an attempt to put out the fire, but never reemerged, according to the statement.