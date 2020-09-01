Below are resources available for those affected by Hurricane Laura.
FEMA Individual Assistance Program
- 1-800-621-3362
- www.disasterassistance.gov
Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)
- http://www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap
- 1-888-524-3578
Sheltering/Hotels
- Shelter information, text 'LASHELTER' to 898211
- www.la211shelterinfo.org
- Evacuees can go to Reception Center at the Alexandria Mega Shelter, 8125 Highway 71 South, Alexandria, and will be directed to a hotel or a shelter.
Locate Hurricane Laura Evacuees in State-Provided Hotel Rooms
- Online http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/form/dcfs-connect
- Call 225-342-2727
American Red Cross Safe and Well
- The Safe and Well website allows those affected by disaster to let family and friends know they are safe. After submitting information (name, whether safe, location, contact information and a custom message), loved ones can search for people based on the information provided.
- Visit https://safeandwell.communityos.org/ or call 1-800-REDCROSS
Region 4 Office of Public Health Services – call 337-262-5311
- Emergency WIC Supplemental Food Voucher Program
- Emergency Immunizations
- List of local COVID-19 Testing Sites
General information
- Call 211
- https://hurricanelaura.la.gov/
- Text 'LAURA' to 67283