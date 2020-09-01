Hurricane Laura

Below are resources available for those affected by Hurricane Laura.

 FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)

Sheltering/Hotels

  • Shelter information, text 'LASHELTER' to 898211
  • www.la211shelterinfo.org
  • Evacuees can go to Reception Center at the Alexandria Mega Shelter, 8125 Highway 71 South, Alexandria, and will be directed to a hotel or a shelter.

Locate Hurricane Laura Evacuees in State-Provided Hotel Rooms

American Red Cross Safe and Well

  • The Safe and Well website allows those affected by disaster to let family and friends know they are safe. After submitting information (name, whether safe, location, contact information and a custom message), loved ones can search for people based on the information provided.
  •  Visit https://safeandwell.communityos.org/ or call 1-800-REDCROSS

Region 4 Office of Public Health Services – call 337-262-5311

  • Emergency WIC Supplemental Food Voucher Program
  • Emergency Immunizations
  • List of local COVID-19 Testing Sites

General information

