LOREAUVILLE- The village of Loreauville came out of Hurricane Delta with a few scrapes and scratches, but Mayor Brad Clifton said Saturday afternoon the village was mostly fine.
“We’re looking good,” Clifton said. “We had a few trees down, nothing major.”
Located in northern Iberia Parish, Loreauville has traditionally not fallen prey to the kinds of flooding damage that municipalities like Delcambre and Erath usually have to deal with. That said, the wind speeds that blew at 86 miles per hour in Iberia Parish at times did cause some structural damage to areas in the Loreauville area.
As far as the municipality itself, Clifton said there may have been a downed power line near Loreauville Elementary. But compared to other areas in Acadiana, Loreauville was looking just fine Saturday.
“We had some trees down, some power outages like everyone else,” Clifton said. “Nothing really out of the ordinary.”
Cleco said that some of the wind damage caused by Delta would leave some Loreauville-area residents without power overnight. Crews will be working the Loreauville and Coteau Homes area through the night, however.