ST. MARY PARISH — St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has called for a mandatory evacuation for all residents south of the Intracoastal Waterway.
The evacuation order includes both the Burns Point and Cypremort Point areas.
Hanagriff said that due to COVID-19 restrictions, no congregational shelters of last resort will be available.
He added that if residents do not feel safe where they are, they should make arrangements to leave as soon as possible.
St. Mary Parish leaders agreed after the 10 a.m. advisory Wednesday they would begin planning for a direct hit from Hurricane Delta, since the storm continues to evolve within the cone of uncertainty. At that time, the now mandatory evacuation was a voluntary one.