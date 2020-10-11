State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in New Iberia involving one death and one injury.
According to public relations specialist Ashley Rodrigue, the Iberia Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Lost Lake Lane in Iberia Parish just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters located the body of a woman in her 70s inside. A second occupant, a man also in his 70s, was taken to an area hospital with serious burn injuries.
Deputies learned from witness statements that an explosion occurred after the female occupant lit a cigarette, according to Rodrigue.
At this time, investigators believe a natural gas leak was active surrounding the home, possibly due to damage to the home from Hurricane Delta, and that may have contributed to the reaction with the ignition of the cigarette. However, the investigation is ongoing.
The death has not been confirmed as a storm-related death, Rodrigue said.
More information will be released as it becomes available.