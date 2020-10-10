The City of New Iberia will begin storm debris collection Monday.
Residents are asked to place each pile at the curb away from mailboxes, fire hydrants, water meters, electrical lines and other impediments. Placing debris near or on trees, poles, fences, and other structures makes it difficult to remove. The debris contractor can only pick up debris that they can reach without going onto private property. If you don’t have a sidewalk, ditch, or utility line in front of your house, place debris at the edge of your property before the curb/ditch.
First round of pickup will be large trees. Once that is finished, then the rest of the storm debris (tree limbs, construction, furniture,