The city of New Iberia has issued a citywide curfew, set to go into effect Thursday evening.
The curfew will begin Thursday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. and continue Friday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Officials will then make a determination as to whether or not the curfew will be extended.
Emergency personnel only will be allowed on the roadways during the curfew.
New Iberia Fire Department rescue services will be limited during the hurricane as a safety precaution. The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is (337) 369-2306.