As of 11 a.m., Cleco has restored power to 49 percent of customers who experienced outages as a result of Hurricane Delta.
That means 64,969 customers have had power restored a little more than a day since Delta came into the region.
In Iberia Parish, 10,963 residents were still out of power as a result of Delta, which is about 33 percent of the population that was overall affected.
There are 2,028 residents in St. Martin Parish and 925 in St. Mary Parish that are still affected as well.
“We have restored power to almost half of our customers since Delta moved across our service area Friday night into Saturday morning,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management, in a prepared statement.
“The damage to our system is widespread because the storm made landfall in southwest Louisiana and traveled north. The high winds and heavy rainfall knocked down trees, utility poles and power lines and caused significant flooding.”
So far, Cleco damage assessors have found 122 downed or broken poles, 357 downed or broken crossarms, 22 miles of power lines down, 243 trees on power lines and 42 damaged transformers.
Linemen as far as Puerto Rico, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have assisted in restoration efforts.