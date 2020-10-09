Hurricane Delta is a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph. The eyewall is now moving onshore in Cameron and western Vermilion Parish.
The eyewall is where you will see the strongest winds, so be prepared for hurricane force winds from Cameron-Vermilion parishes inland through Jeff Davis, Acadia, Allen, and Evangeline parishes. By the time this storm is near Alexandria it should be a tropical storm later this evening.
Storm surge is now increasing rapidly at the coast. Cameron is reporting over five feet of water above ground. Southern Vermilion Parish is seeing over six feet. Sabine Pass is showing around two to three feet, while St. Mary Parish is seeing around one foot.
The Vermilion Bay area will see tides rise rapidly this evening.
Rain totals so far have been 3 to 7 inches, and rain continues across much of the region. Flash flood warnings are in place along the I-10 corridor of southeast Texas and southwest and south central Louisiana, and this will likely need to be extended further inland to the US 190 corridor this evening.
