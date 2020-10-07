Emergency officials in Iberia Parish met Wednesday morning, making plans for a voluntary parish-wide evacuation order to go into effect at noon.
The Iberia Parish School Board has also announced that it will close all public schools on Thursday and Friday as the storm advances.
Emergency officials are also advising those with special needs or who are in low-lying or flood-prone areas to make preparations now to evacuate should Delta hit the Teche Area.
The current track for Hurricane Delta was adjusted slightly westward Wednesday morning, putting the center of the storm coming through Jefferson Davis Parish. Previously, the track showed a landfall along the Vermilion-St. Mary parish line and a course that led it between Broussard and New Iberia.