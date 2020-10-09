Iberia Parish will be under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. today.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said the curfew will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, then again from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The curfew applies to bth the unincorporated areas and the municipalities of Delcambre, Jeanerette, Loreauville and New Iberia.
The curfew will continue from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day until it is rescinded.
This curfew prohibits applies to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic except essential emergency vehicles and personnel. The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from their place of employment for purposes of work or any other critical or essential business activity.