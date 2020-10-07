Iberia Parish President Larry Richard has ordered that all residents who have special medical needs or who require special transportation should notify the parish and make arrangements to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Delta bears down on the Teche Area.
The order does not apply to those in hospital, hospice, assisted living, nursing home, or similar care.
In a message sent out over the Iberia PINS notification network, Richard said residents with special medical needs should call the parish at (800) 901-3210 for an initial evaluation to determine the need for shelter and transportation.
After the screening, those deemed to need special transport or shelter assistance will need to meet at the Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia's City Park at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, where their transportation and shelter needs will be addressed. Richard emphasized that the transportation service will be discontinued at noon Thursday, so residents are urged to show up on time.
Richard said those chosen should be prepared to bring a caregiver, any portable medical equipment they will need, seven to 10 days of medicines and medical supplies, and enough masks or face covering for that period of time.
Those who choose not to evacuate may find themselves without power for an extended period of time in conditions that would make rescue or other emergency assistance untenable.
As of the 7 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the track of Hurricane Delta has it passing midway between Lake Charles and Lafayette late Friday. Currently, a storm surge of seven to 11 feet is predicted for Vermilion Bay.