DELCAMBRE - The town of Delcambre was hit hard with wind and rain damage Friday night due to Hurricane Delta.
The town is no stranger to rain events and regularly experiences flooding in the downtown area due to its proximity with Bayou Carlin.
The area of town near the Shrimp Festival Building was completely submerged in water Saturday morning, as well as nearby residential areas on both sides of the bayou.
Electrical poles on Louisiana 14 were also blown down or broken as a result of the hurricane as well.