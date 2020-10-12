The latest update from Cleco shows that Iberia Parish has less than 3,000 customers remaining without power Monday. That is down from nearly 15,000 without power on Saturday.
As of noon today, Cleco said there were still 2,683 customer awaiting restoration of service in Iberia Parish. Statewide, the utility has restored power to 107,600, or 81 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who lost power due to Hurricane Delta.
Cleco’s latest system damage report shows workers have found 172 downed or broken poles, 522 downed or broken crossarms, 45 miles of power lines down, 676 trees on power lines and 59 damaged transformers.
In addition to Cleco personnel working in various capacities, Cleco brought in more than 2,500 line mechanics, tree trimmers, transmission resources and damage assessors to assist in the restoration efforts. The company also secured helicopters, airboats, track hoes, bulldozers and marsh buggies for areas that are only accessible with specialized equipment.