FRANKLIN — Franklin Foundation Hospital has entered into partnership with Thibodaux Regional Health System to “enhance quality of care, improve patient satisfaction, and provide access to more physician specialists close to home for residents of St. Mary Parish,” according to a prepared statement from the two hospitals.
Thibodaux Regional and Franklin Foundation Hospital will work together to achieve the highest possible outcomes in patient care, satisfaction, and efficiency, the statement said. Thibodaux Regional is a nationally-recognized healthcare leader that has grown significantly through the years, enhancing clinical and other services and recruiting more than 100 physicians to the medical staff, the statement said. The partnership with Franklin Foundation will allow patients in St. Mary Parish access to state-of-the-art services and physician specialists, while offering Franklin Foundation innovative leadership development and process improvement learning opportunities.
“We are excited to collaborate with the outstanding team of physicians, leaders, staff and other providers at Franklin Foundation Hospital,” Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional Health System, said in the statement. “The partnership will further enhance the health and wellness programs of Franklin Foundation Hospital and provide patients easier access to specialty services in St. Mary Parish.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with an organization as prestigious as Thibodaux Regional Health System,” Stephanie Guidry, CEO of Franklin Foundation Hospital, said. “This affiliation gives us the ability to provide services to the citizens of St. Mary Parish that we could not offer on our own. I believe that both organizations see the value in that, and we have a shared vision for what we believe this can be.”
Key elements of the partnership include:
• Access to Physician Specialty Services: Patients can receive the care they need closer to home, including rheumatology, neurology and specialized stroke care, oncology, interventional pain management, and more.
• Clinical Quality Care Improvement: Collaborate to address opportunities for improvement related to the Triple Aim: Quality, Cost and Patient Experience.
• Sports Medicine Services: Assist in enhancement and expansion of athletic training services in St. Mary Parish high schools and provide safety-related education and training to coaches.
About Franklin Foundation Hospital
Operating as a political subdivision of St. Mary Parish, Hospital Service District #1 of St. Mary Parish d/b/a Franklin Foundation hospital is a 22-bed Critical Access Hospital serving the communities of St. Mary Parish. A full-service hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital and Clinics offers inpatient and outpatient services for Surgery, Medicine, Radiology, Lab, Therapy, and much more. Franklin Foundation is accredited by The Joint Commission and has been recently recognized as a 4-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Franklin Foundation Hospital is also developing its own, state-of-the-art, Wellness Center to improve the health and wellness of its community. The Wellness Center is scheduled for completion late 2022. For more information, visit https://www.franklinfoundation.org/.
About Thibodaux Regional Health System
Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally-recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for providing the highest quality care and is also nationally recognized for its cost efficiency, innovation, safety and outstanding patient experience. Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services that include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit https://www.thibodaux.com/.