SHRIMP STEW with CRAB MEAT
2 Tablespoons (heaping) Your Way Cuisine Sorghum Roux
2 pounds peeled shrimp
1 cup unsalted Kitchen Basics Seafood Stock
4 cups water
1 large onion
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup chives, chopped
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
Salt
GF* Cajun Seasoning Mix
Lump crab meat
Wash and drain peeled shrimp, then place in a large mixing bowl, add salt and cajun seasoning to marinate. Cover and place in the refrigerator until needed. Uncap and heat roux in microwave for 30 seconds if in solid form to loosen. Place roux in a medium stock pot, add onion and garlic, briefly sauté over medium heat. Add seafood stock and water. Incorporate well and cook uncovered on slow boil for 45 minutes until mixture cooks down and thickens to liking, stirring occasionally. Lower heat, Add Shrimp, cook for 10 minutes. Season to taste. Skim all excess oil off the top. Remove from heat and add chopped chives and parsley. Cover for 10 minutes. Add addition water for your liking before covering if too thick. Approximately 4 servings.
AFTER THANKSGIVING TURKEY
1 whole turkey and meat, uncooked or cooked leftovers
1 8-ounce jar Your Way Cuisine Sorghum or Corn Roux
2 pounds boneless turkey meat
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs (optional)
1 pound GF* sausage
1 32-ounce unsalted Kitchen Basics Chicken Stock
1 1/4 gallons water
1 large onion
1 cup green onions, chopped
GF* Cajun Seasoning Mix
Use leftover Turkey bones and meat from Thanksgiving. Place the entire cooked turkey bones in 1 1/4 gallons of water in a stock pot. Bring to a slow boil for 45 minutes. Strain juice from bones as stock, set aside. Cut turkey meat (add Cajun seasoning) and sausage into desired size. Uncap and heat roux in microwave for 30 seconds (if in solid form) to loosen. Pour roux in the stock pot; add one onion, briefly sauté over medium heat. Add chicken stock and turkey stock. Incorporate well and cook uncovered on slow boil for 1 hour. Then add sausage, cook for 1 hour. As gumbo cooks skim all excess oil off the top. If needed, add uncooked seasoned skinless, boneless chicken or turkey, cook for another 30-45 minutes or until tender. Add cooked Turkey 20 minutes after uncooked meat is added. Remove from heat and add 1 bunch of chopped green onions. Cover for 10 minutes. Season to taste. Add addition water for your liking as it is being cooked.
MEATBALL STEW
Meatballs
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped
1/2 cup GF* bread crumbs
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil1
1/4 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
1 cup beef stock
Salt
GF* Cajun seasoning mix, to taste
Gravy
1 cup yellow onion, chopped
1/2 cup mushrooms, chopped
3 Tablespoons Your Way Cuisines Corn Roux
1 cup beef stock
Water
Mix all ingredients except EVOO1 until it becomes sticky. Form into 1/2-inch balls. Pre-heat a large Dutch oven to Medium heat, add EVOO. Once hot, add meatballs to pot. Brown all sides. Set meatballs aside after browning on paper towel to drain excess oil. Saute onions and mushrooms in excess oil. Sauté, on medium heat for 10 minutes. Add roux, incorporate well with onions and mushrooms. Add water or beef stock to desired amount. Add meatballs and cook covered on simmer for approx 45 minutes. Stir occasionally and add liquid as necessary. Season to taste.
PORK JAMBALAYA
1 pound pork jambalaya meat
1 pound GF* sausage, smoked or fresh
1 medium yellow onion
1 cup green onions, chopped
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1 clove garlic
1 cup chicken or beef stock
1 Tablespoon, heaping, Your Way Cuisines Corn Roux
8 cups water
4 cups rice
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil2
Brown pork and sausage in EVOO2 well to establish the base for the gravy. Remove meat and reserve for later. Remove excess oil from pot and add onions, sauté for 5 minutes (be sure to get up all the browned parts off the bottom of pot). Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes, then add roux, stock and 1 cup of water to deglaze pot and incorporate roux fully. Add meat and cook until meat is tender. Add water as necessary. Add rice and remaining 4 1/2 cups of water, stir. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook until rice is tender. Serves approximately 8 people.
*gluten-free