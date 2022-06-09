I’ve said many times that I love history. I love it because it’s the great wrecker of human vanity and arrogance, but also a great wellspring of human hope. History reminds us that we’re never as smart as we think we are, and the devil is full of surprises. Fortunately, so is God. And that means neither pride nor despair is ever excusable for a Christian.
{div class="pageinsert no-print"}Nearly 80 years ago, in 1940, the Jesuit scholar John Courtney Murray gave a series of three college talks. For his theme, he chose the "concept of a Christian culture." After his death, his Jesuit brothers fused his talks into a single essay called "The Construction of a Christian Culture." It's a modest word change. But that title – the construction of a Christian culture – is a good place to focus our thoughts today.{/div}
He also saw that building a culture is mainly a spiritual task, because culture has its home in the soul. As a result, in Murray’s words, “all [of] man’s cultural effort is at bottom an effort at submission to the truth and the beauty and the good that is outside him, existing in an ordered harmony, whose pattern he must produce within his soul by conformity with it.”
The good news, which is also the sobering news, is that our current problems aren’t unique. There’s a passage in the Old Testament from the Book of Judges that’s worth re-reading as we ready ourselves for Holy Week. It says that after Joshua led God’s people across the Jordan and secured the Promised Land, “[Joshua] dismissed the people, [and] the people of Israel went each to his inheritance to take possession of the land. And the people served the Lord all the days of Joshua, and all the days of the elders who outlived Joshua, who had seen all the great work which the Lord had done for Israel.” But after Joshua died, “and all that generation were also gathered to their fathers; [then there] arose another generation, after them, who did not know the Lord or the work which he had done for Israel” (2:6-7, 10).
The people of Israel forgot their God because they weren’t taught. They weren’t led with passion and courage and clarity. They settled in. They became comfortable. They assimilated. They worshiped new gods with alien names. It’s a pattern that should sound familiar, and if it doesn’t, we haven’t been paying attention. The Book of Proverbs tells us that without vision, the people perish (29:18), and we can see that lack of vision playing out right now in places like Germany where the Church is rich in money and resources, but her soul seems nearly dead. The same can happen here. The same is happening here. The difference is that we can still do something to shape the outcome.
To the degree we try to fit into a culture that’s more and more hostile to what Catholics have always believed – which is what we’ve been doing for decades now – we repudiate by our actions what we claim to hold sacred with our words. No person, and no Church, can survive for long with divided loyalties. But that’s exactly where we find ourselves. If American Catholics no longer know their faith, or their privilege of discipleship, or their call to mission – then we priests and bishops, and parents and teachers, have no one to blame but ourselves. We can’t control changes in technology or demography or the tides of our economy, and the new challenges they create. But we can control where we put the passion and energy of our hearts.
We serve the truth by telling the truth as joyfully and persuasively as we can. Sunday is the day we celebrate the Risen Christ, the real source of our freedom and joy — and this coming Sunday, Palm Sunday, is among our greatest feasts and the beginning of our liberation. Christian faith in the Risen Jesus converted an empire; and whatever our nation once was, today it risks becoming more and more obviously a new Rome with all of the inhuman flaws that implies. Our faith changed the course of history and gave meaning to an entire civilization. And in the Risen Christ, God is now calling us, right now, starting with those of us here tonight, to do the same.
America’s grounding in the religious faith of its people has always been one of its distinctive marks; the key to its decency and vitality. But that day is passing as our young people leave the Church. And in leaving the Church, they leave behind the reasoning that would otherwise sustain our religious freedom. To put it more bluntly: Our culture in the years ahead cannot and will not value religious freedom if it no longer values religion itself.
We need to understand that, increasingly, the main moral principles of the Declaration of Independence – things about which the Founders could say, “We hold these truths to be self-evident” — are not at all self-evident or permanent to many of our intellectual and political leaders. The natural rights that most of us Americans take for granted mean nothing if there’s no such thing as a permanent human nature – a nature which many of those who seek to rule us, or already rule us, already reject. And that has consequences. As Alexis de Tocqueville warned nearly 200 years ago, democracy too can become “totalitarian.”
We live in an uncertain time; a moment of deep ironies. The inquisitors of today’s developed societies are secular, not religious, and sex is their weapon of choice – a kind of Swiss Army knife of gender confusion, sexual license, and ferocious moralizing against anything that hints of classic Christian morality, purity, modesty, fertility, and lifelong fidelity based on the sexual complementarity of women and men. To put it another way: The real enemies of human freedom, greatness, imagination, art, hope, culture, and conscience are those who attack religious belief, not believers.