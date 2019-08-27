This week’s recipes from BettyCrocker.com
SHRIMP WITH SPICY GARLIC SAUCE
6 dried black (shiitake) mushrooms
1 medium carrot, cut diagonally into thin slices
3/4 pound uncooked medium shrimp in shells
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon water
1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic cloves
1 Tablespoon chili or vege-oil
1/2 medium head cabbage, cut into 2x3/4-inch pieces
1/4 cup Progresso™ chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)
4 medium green onions, cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces
1 Tablespoon chili paste
Soak mushrooms in hot water about 20 minutes or until soft; drain. Rinse with warm water; drain. Squeeze out excess moisture. Remove and discard stems; cut caps into thin strips. Place carrot in boiling water; heat to boiling. Boil 1 minute; drain. Immediately rinse with cold water; drain. Peel shrimp. Cut shrimp lengthwise in half; wash out vein. Pat dry with paper towels. Mix cornstarch and water. Heat wok or 12-inch skillet over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil; rotate wok to coat side. Add shrimp and garlic; stir-fry until shrimp are pink and firm. Remove shrimp from wok. Add 1 tablespoon oil; rotate wok to coat side. Add mushrooms and cabbage; stir-fry 1 minute. Add broth; heat to boiling. Cover and cook 1 minute. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook and stir about 30 seconds or until thickened. Add shrimp, carrot, onions and chili paste. Cook and stir about 30 seconds or until shrimp are hot.
FISH FLORENTINE
3/4 pound mild-flavored fish fillets, about 1/2 inch thick
1 cup milk
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup Original Bisquick™ or Bisquick Heart Smart® mix
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
1/4 cup onion, chopped
1 9-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed to drain
Lemon wedges, if desired
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 11x7-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray. Place fish in single layer in dish. In medium bowl, stir together remaining ingredients except lemon wedges. Spread over fish to edge of dish. Bake uncovered about 30 minutes or until light brown. Serve with lemon wedges.