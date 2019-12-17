ST. MARTINVILLE — The city of St. Martinville can rest a little easier today after the city council heard Monday night the Evangeline Oak remains relatively unchanged over the last 27 years.
That bit of news came from LSU Ag Center Extension Agent Stuart Gauthier and arborist Jim Foret. The two men said the tree does need some attention, though.
“When you come down the boulevard, it looks pretty good,” Foret said. “When you get underneath and look up, though, you see some gaps in the canopy.”
Foret said in preparing his new report, he found a copy of a report his father had done on the oak in 1992.
“The issues then were no different from what you are seeing now,” Foret said.
The biggest problem is a group of fig ivy vines that were originally meant as a ground cover that have infiltrated the tree’s canopy.
“Right now, the root structure of the fig vine is competing with the root system of the live oak,” Foret said. “The vine has infiltrated the canopy and is now competing for sunlight.”
The solution, Foret said, is pretty simple.
“If you cut them, they will die,” he said of the vines. “No herbicides, no chemicals.”
Gauthier also said the vine has made its way along the bank of the Bayou Teche to threaten other trees.
“There is some on the cypress trees along the bayou,” he said.
“I guess we need to go on a fig vine hunt,” said District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier.
The tree experts recommended the vine be cut, that an arborist actually climb into the tree to evaluate its integrity, especially in the branch forks, and cut away any dead wood in the tree.
“Those trees live through all sorts of things,” Foret said. “It will easily outlive everyone in this room. Even the little ones.”
At Foret’s recommendation, the council directed Public Works Superintendent Brian Touchet to find a member of his work force willing to take on the duties of maintaining the oak.
“It’s better to have one person than to have a committee,” Foret said.
In other business, the council:
Tabled authorizing Section 8 Housing Manager Larry Duplantis from becoming a signatory on city accounts until more research is done.
Extended for 30 days demolition orders for dilapidated buildings at 222 N. Pinaud St. and 124 Cemetery St.
Directed Codes Inspector Cooney Richard to inspect a dilapidated building at 6365 Main Highway.
Approved changing the cost for nuisance abatement grass service from $100 per acre to $175 per hour.
Approved making two temporary part-time museum docents permanent part-time employees.
Hired one part-time and three full-time dispatchers for the St. Martinville Police Department.