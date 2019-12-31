Xi Beta Omega Toy Delivery to Disch DeClouet Center

The Xi Beta Omega Sorority members remembered the children in need in Iberia Parish as they delivered two carloads of nice toys they collected to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. ‘We are happy to play a part in bringing joy to the children in our community on Christmas Day,’ Xi Beta Omega representative Linda Hebert said. From left are Linda Hebert, Brenda Boudreaux, Gertie Monclaw, Center client Mary Decuir, receiving toys for her grandson, and Jill Champagne.
