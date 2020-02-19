With Lenten season starting, here are some seafood and veggie options

With the Lenten season set to start next a week from today, those observing the season may experience a shortage of food and recipes they typically consume.
Lent begins Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday, three days before Easter Sunday. It is a special time of prayer, penance, sacrifice and good works in preparation of the celebration of Easter.
During that time, Catholics are expected to abstain from eating meat on Wednesdays and Fridays until Holy Thursday, which marks the observance of the Last Supper.
Though some may find it difficult to satisfy their carnivorous cravings, there are plenty of vegetarian and seafood options at restaurants around New Iberia.
Cafe Jefferson
Located at Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Cafe Jefferson is open seven days a week. Its glassed-in porch, nestled in a grove of ancient live oaks, offers a breathtaking view of the gardens and Lake Peigneur.
Food options include salads and seafood dishes alike, allowing diners to fill up while also observing Lenten tradition.
According to the menu, the restaurant’s shrimp remoulade offers melt-in-your- mouth jumbo shrimp served with a homemade spicy creole horseradish sauce on a crisp bed of romaine lettuce with boiled egg, fresh ripe tomato and pepperoncini
Seafood gumbo is another option. The homemade dish is made with local Louisiana crawfish, lump crab meat and large gulf shrimp. Served with fresh hot rolls, diners can enjoy a cup or bowl. The restaurant also offers an eggplant casserole with shrimp, crab, oysters and mushrooms.
Olympus Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
Diners can try something other than the typical south Louisiana fare with the Olympus Greek & Lebanese Restaurant in New Iberia.
Greek food, which makes wide use of vegetables, olive oil, grains, fish, wine — both white and red — can give diners another great option for a night out.
Hummus is a good appetizer, homemade with chickpeas, olive oil, garlic tahini and lemon juice. Diners can also try the Vegi Moussaka, an eggplant baked in onion, bell peppers, house spices and tomato sauce.
For a main dish, the falafel plate is a course of eight pieces of falafel served with hummus and a feta salad.
Pearl House
Those looking to get a seafood fix with a Japanese flair can try a number of sushi rolls at Pearl House in New Iberia.
The Crazy Tuna Roll is a roll with spicy tuna, topped with tuna and avocado. The Red Dragon Roll is a roll with avocado, crabmeat and salmon, topped with spicy salmon. The Spider Roll offers soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado.
Those are just a few of the over 20 rolls offered at the Pearl House.
Hibachi fried rice or noodles, with veggie options, are available for those interested. The crispy, soft golden brown rice features perfectly cooked carrots, peas and onions, according to the menu.
R & M’s Boiling Point
If those options don’t satisfy, diners can also have a good old-fashioned seafood boil.
R & M’s Boiling Point has been serving fresh and delicious seafood and Cajun cuisine since 1981, according to the Boiling Point’s website.
When in season, options for seafood boils include a dozen crabs, half a dozen crabs, 2 or 4 pounds of crawfish and even a half-shrimp order. Each boil comes with boiled potatoes, sausage links or corn.
R & M also offers a selection of fried and stuffed seafood options as well as signature dishes such as crawfish etouffee, Shrimp Acadiana — the Boiling Point’s version of shrimp alfredo — and Catfish on the Teche, which is grilled or fried catfish topped with crawfish etouffee.