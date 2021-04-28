Just over the railroad tracks on Ann Street, stands the Conrad Rice Mill complex, or KONRIKO, as it is better known. The mill operations and Country Store on one side of the street, and business office on the other. KONRIKO is the oldest rice mill in the country, operating since 1912. Owner Mike Davis sat down recently to relate all the current news from KONRIKO.
“The pandemic was hard on us, just like everyone else, but we made it through,” Davis said. “It certainly gave us time to think about where we wanted to go next, marketing-wise.”
His next step in marketing is one aimed at local buyers. Currently in local stores, buyers can find a specially-marked 4.5 pound bag of medium grain rice, with a free gift inside.
Other new dimensions: KONRIKO Greek Seasoning, which according to Davis, is taking markets outside of Louisiana by storm. “It’s not ‘hot’ like our regular seasoning mix, rather more black peppery and garlicky, it’s delicious,” he said.
Another trending item, the KONRIKO HolGrain Gravy and Sauce thickener. It is wheat-free and gluten-free, non-GMO and thickens gravies and sauces almost effortlessly. “Just shake it into your gravy, stir, and it thickens. No need for added water, or excess stirring, no lumps, no fuss” said Davis.
The third product has been very popular in the Miami Hispanic market, added Davis. It is KONRIKO Dry Mojo Seasoning: salt, spices, citrus and other ingredients, used as a rub or with added liquid as a marinade for meats, poultry or fish. KONRIKO Mojo is sure to add a shake of Hispanic barbecue flavor to everything you grill.
Below are some great recipes featuring these KONRIKO products:
Recipe using KONRIKO® All Purpose Greek Seasoning
Classic Rice Salad
3 cups cooked KONRIKO® Wild Pecan Rice (cooled)
½ cup finely chopped onion
½ cup sweet pickle relish
1 teaspoon KONRIKO® All Purpose Greek Seasoning
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon mustard
¼ cup diced Pimientos
4 boiled eggs-chopped
Blend all ingredients thoroughly. Chill. Serve on lettuce leaves.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe for HOLGRAIN Gravy® and Sauce Thickener
Vegetable Beef Stir-Fry
¾ pound beef skirt steak – cut in thin strips
1 ½ cups fresh sliced mushrooms
1 tablespoon oil
1 thinly sliced red bell pepper
1 thinly sliced zucchini
2 ribs sliced celery
1 cup thinly sliced carrots
1 garlic clove – minced
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 ½ tablespoons HOLGRAIN® Gravy and Sauce Thickener
Brown beef strips in oil in large skillet over high heat.
Push meat to the side of skillet and add vegetables.
Stir vegetables for 3 minutes.
Combine broth and soy sauce and add to skillet.
Sprinkle HOLGRAIN® Gravy and Sauce Thickener into skillet and cook, stirring until mixture thickens
Serve over cooked KONRIKO® Medium Grain Rice.
Makes 6 servings.
Recipe using KONRIKO® Dry Mojo Seasoning
Pork Chops with Savory Rice Stuffing
4 pork chops – cut 1 ½ inch thick
1 tablespoon oil
½ cup celery-sliced thin
1 tablespoon butter
½ medium apple-chopped
¼ cup chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon KONRIKO® Mojo Seasoning-divided
¼ teaspoon ground sage-divided
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
¾ cup cooked KONRIKO® Medium Grain Rice
Season pork chops with ½ teaspoon KONRIKO® Mojo Seasoning.
Set aside-cook celery and onions in butter over medium-high heat until onions are soft.
Stir in rice, apple, walnuts, ½ teaspoon KONRIKO® Mojo Seasoning and ¼ teaspoon ground sage.
Remove from heat.
Cut a horizontal pocket in each chop and fill with rice mixture.
Secure with wooden picks.
Brown chops in hot oil over medium-high heat, turning them once.
Place chops in a baking pan with broth.
Cover with foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
Serve with a salad.
Makes 4 servings.