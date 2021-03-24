Twenty-one ingredients. Suzi Romero’s meat pie filling has 21 ingredients, each one primed to go in at the optimum time to add layers of taste to the flavor profile she builds.
Romero, whose food business is called “Welcome to Granny’s,” is very particular about those ingredients.
“I’ve always loved to cook, and I cook what I like. If I don’t like an ingredient, I don’t put it in there,” she said.
She’s doing something right, because her house is fragrant with the smells from her kitchen, and what comes out of her kitchen is delicious.
Suzi started, as she says, “playing around with recipes” after her husband Paul passed away in April 2020.
“Paul was always a rice-and-gravy man, so I cooked his favorites. When he was gone, I had a lot of time to myself, and at first I was at loose ends,” she said. “Then I pulled myself together and started cooking and experimenting with recipes. I watched a lot of Food Network.”
She also needed another income source, so she looked into becoming a vendor at the Teche Area Farmers Market, which she attends just about every Saturday. She always goes loaded with samples.
“I want my buyers to try before they buy,” she said, “and I want to make them smile.
“I started out baking sweet dough pies. I’d noticed some that were commercially-produced and in stores, and nothing really appealed to me about them. So I went home and started baking; I knew I could do much better.”
She bakes several flavors of the sweet dough pies, including fig, blackberry, apple, coconut and lemon (“Lemon’s always a good seller.”) Seasonal flavors include sweet potato, strawberry and peach.
“I work with only the freshest, local ingredients, farm-sourced if possible,” she said. “There’s nothing better than a Ruston peach, or berries from Ponchatoula.”
Her newest creation is the cheesecake sweet dough pie.
“I make Cheesecake Bites, and I had some cheesecake filling left over. I thought, why not? And I put it into sweet dough. It worked so well, as soon as it is strawberry season, I’m going to make Strawberry Cheesecake pies,” she said.
Her sweet dough pies were the first products she brought to market, and for about two weeks, sales were slow.
“People needed time to try them, and sales started picking up. I brought thumbprint cookies, some other sweets like cheesecake bites and cake cookies, and decided to start offering savory dishes as well,” she said.
Now her weekly offerings at the farmers market can include chili, with beans and without, chicken and sausage gumbo, mini meat pies (regular and spicy), pizza bites, a variety of soups and her latest savory concoction, crawfish dip, which is a cheesy, creamy mix of crawfish that works well as an hors d’oeuvre atop crackers, tortilla chips or pastry rounds.The dip would also work well as a topping for a steak, baked potato, or fried or baked fish. It could even double as an entree — just boil a pound of fettuccine and you’ve got dinner for company.
Look for Suzi Romero and Welcome to Granny’s luscious fare each Saturday at the Teche Area Farmers Market, as well as the New Iberia Vendor & Craft Event on April 3 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.