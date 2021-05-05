Neptune 5-5.JPG

Neptune the century plant, growing his one and only gigantic bloom.

Time for the weekly update on Anne Darrah's century plant, Neptune. The stalk has grown some, and tendrils are beginning to unfurl, which will support yellow blooms. It's a little sad to know that after this sky-high inflorescence, Neptune will be no more. By July, Neptune will have done his life's work and faded away. Until then, check back for weekly updates.

