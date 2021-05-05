Time for the weekly update on Anne Darrah's century plant, Neptune. The stalk has grown some, and tendrils are beginning to unfurl, which will support yellow blooms. It's a little sad to know that after this sky-high inflorescence, Neptune will be no more. By July, Neptune will have done his life's work and faded away. Until then, check back for weekly updates.
Weekly update: Neptune the century plant
Ellen Fucich
