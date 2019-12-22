Veterans honored in the old and new year

Veterans are being recognized more and more for their contributions to the nation through their various branches of service. Most recently a group of female veterans were presented handmade quilts in appreciation for their service. Pictured at the presentation were Anna Sanders, USAF, Sgt, Louisiana Women Veteran, President; Cathy Boutté, USAF, MSgt, Retired; Becky Haaland, “Quilt of Valor” maker/member/presenter; June Landry, US Army-retired Major; Day Haaland, presenter’s husband; Olena Verdun Arrington, USAF, TSgt, retired; and Susan Ashford, P.O. 2nd Class, Navy.
The Iberia Veterans Association will finalize a city partnership to build a memorial at Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia. Honor your family veterans with a Brick for $100 donation. Forms are available at The Daily Iberian or at City Hall. For information call Benny Schovajsa at 344-9397.