Victor Hollingsworth and his crew were in Bourbon Hall bright and early Friday morning, not to knock back a few, but to film a pivotal scene for “Behind the Tomb”, Victor’s 15-minute horror film set in ’50s Acadiana.
“Today’s day five of our six-day shoot,” Hollingsworth said. “Everything has gone very smoothly. Last night we were out in rural Iberia Parish and the weather really cooperated. It was rainy, foggy and creepy, just like we wanted it.”
“Our six-year-old actor, Zander Green, was a champ. We shot a scene with him and David Tatman, who is playing his grandfather,” Hollingsworth said. “We’ve had a few pickups to do, but that’s making a movie. We have this scene, then another in the afternoon to shoot. Saturday we’ll shoot two more scenes then wrap in Breaux Bridge.”
Hollingsworth gives credit to his crew leaders for the success of the shoot. “Jeff Wedding, my director of photography and assistant director, and Harry Walker, lighting and visual effects, are the core team,” he said. “They keep me on my toes, on schedule, and come up with creative solutions to challenges. I couldn’t do it without them.”
The film is slated to be an entry in the Louisiana Film Prize competition. Hollingsworth plans to have a final cut by the time the film must be entered into the competition.
Hollingsworth plans a premiere in New Iberia for “Behind the Tomb”, date to be determined. His Speed Monkey Studios will also be relocating to the area.