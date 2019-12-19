Toy Collection and Donation

Luke Soileau, a seventh-grade student at Catholic High School, recently spent his service hours for Beta Club and religion class collecting toys for the second straight year to donate to the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Luke, second from left, delivered the toys Dec. 12 with the help of Susan D’Avy, left, a volunteer counselor at the center, his mother, Brooke LeMatre Soileau, right, and his younger brother, Eli. The toys will be distributed to the parents of needy children in the community.
