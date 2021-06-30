“All my customers are like family,” said Katie Douet, owner of Total Fit Nutrition. While we were interviewing for this story, a young mom and her daughter, still in arms and cranky from no nap, came into the store. Katie instantly recognized her, mentioned she hadn’t been in in a while, they’d missed her. Behind the counter, Morgan Latiolais began preparing the woman’s order.
With few words exchanged, Morgan readied the order to the mom’s satisfaction. Katie, Morgan and the mom continued to chat. The mom told them that she would be moving away, sometime in the week, and probably not returning for a while. Katie and Morgan were visibly moved, and expressed hopes that they would see her family again if they were in the area.
“We get to know everyone who comes in,” said Katie. Morgan said, “Katie would do anything for one of our customers. She used to deliver teas and shakes, and if someone called at 1 in the morning, I think she'd open up the store for them.”
The store, located at 1609 Old Jeanerette Road Suite A, behind the Gym of Iberia, serves teas, meal replacement shakes and protein coffee. It is part of Katie’s Herbalife distributorship, and has been open since November, 2020. Katie said she enjoyed the Herbalife shakes and teas, and she was tired of staying home. Because of a loss in her family, she turned her energies into developing her business. A store to rent near her home became available, so Total Fit Nutrition was begun.
The fitness-minded and those needing a boost can find it at Total Fit Nutrition. Teas are available in a vast array of flavors, from Cucumber Craze,a mix of cucumber and cherry flavors, to Southern Paradise, a blend of pineapple and strawberry flavors. Each tea can be ordered in one of three caffeine levels. Level one contains 120 milligrams of caffeine, level two contains 160 milligrams of caffeine and level three, 200. All teas are sugar free, and between 20-24 calories, sweetened with stevia.
Total Fit’s most popular teas include the Blue Lagoon, a blend of pineapple, coconut and blue raspberry, Cajun Colada, which is pina colada, strawberry and coconut flavors, and Southern Girl, which mixes cherry and pina colada.
Nutritional shakes are also featured at Total Fit. These meal replacement shakes contain vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, B12 and Calcium, and weigh in at 250 calories. The shakes as well as the teas can be enhanced with nrg for mental alertness and focus, liftoff for energy and vitamin C, aloe for digestion, collagen for healthy nails and hair, as well as probiotics to boost immunity, and prolessa, Herbalife’s fat-burning shot.
If you desire a bit more decadence with your shakes, customers can also add whip, or crumbled oreos, peanuts or sprinkles. “We always ask, since some customers would like the extras, but others on special diets don’t,” said Morgan.
Top sellers for shakes include Deep Fried Oreo, Cake Batter, Banana Nut Bread, Pistachio and Peanut Butter Cheesecake. You had me at Deep Fried Oreo.
Protein coffees, either frozen or iced are also served at Total Fit, with flavors that range from Cappuccino to Coffee Donut.
Total Fit Nutrition is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. (summer hours). When school starts again you’ll find them 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Phone-in orders came be made calling 337-342-8843.