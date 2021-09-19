It seems the days roll in quickly, they roll in and roll out sometimes without even telling me. The next day, I wonder, what did I even do yesterday? It’s all so fast and it keeps getting faster. I thought when I retired from teaching, my days would coil around the hours much slower. I thought I would find idle time here and there and early morning walks and late afternoon writing or painting while a soup was simmering for supper or a leftover casserole heating in the oven. That did not happen. It’s Monday and then, it’s Sunday. I am perplexed and I try to “fix” it because I do want slow, not slow to the point of non-productivity, but slow to the point of complete absorption.
I remember when my children were little, when time did seem kinder. They were keen observers of their environment, they had time to “absorb.” I always suspected it was because they were physically low to the ground and they saw the part of life that was important and miraculous. They saw the kingdom of creatures that scurried and hopped and flew and crawled and ate and built, there in the soil and in the grass. Their small hands touched all that they could catch and their bare feet walked across the warm earth, whether it was soggy or dry and time was theirs and it was slow. Technology was not a thief then, there was the natural world to discover and learn from; there was only truth. The sky did not lie, it let them know when the clouds were full of moisture and would soon drop rain onto the earth. The trees did not sway them wrong; they wore tiny buds of green when spring was coming and leaves of gold in autumn. The small animals scurried each day just like the days before, foraging for food, always looking onward for fear of an enemy. Frogs came out in the rain and mockingbirds aggressively ruled the activity in the oak trees, sadly, chasing the bluebirds away. They picked berries in late spring, sometimes dug potatoes in June, carved pumpkins for Halloween and made pinecone turkeys for the Thanksgiving table. It was all real and it was what consumed our days then. Now, the distractions are so abundant and accessible; they sometime stab us in the gut. It is more and more difficult to avoid the constant pounding of this phenomena we call “social media.” Like all things, some of it is good but much of it is a distraction from the things that “really” are good.
The Autumn Moon will be full this Monday and Wednesday will herald in the first day of fall. For most of my life, fall was signaled by the Sugarcane Festival. When I was little, it meant sweater weather was approaching and the Ferris wheel could be seen over the treetops in City Park. The art show was setting up in the armory and stalks of sugarcane and favorite recipes were on display in the basement of the Sugarcane Festival Building. On Friday, the whole town dressed up like farmers, donning straw hats, overalls from Broussard Brothers, boots from Gulottas and red bandanas from the dime store. The 4-H’ers were in the livestock shed caring for their animals, Main Street was roped off for a fais do do and all of the downtown businesses were decorated with stalks of cane. It was a proud celebration of rural descent; it was the harvest. The full moon would appear to light the nighttime fields and the cooler air rolled in to give us a reason to make gumbo. The picture of the new Queen Sugar would be in the Sunday paper as well as a long list of the “winners” in the art and food competition. Much hometown pride and merriment was injected into the lives of most all of the townspeople during this last weekend of September, the month that was the prelude to the “Holidays,” beginning with Halloween and ending on the Epiphany. Anyway, times have changed and much of the above is different now. But, the biggest difference of all is having to cancel the festival once more. I extend a humble newsprint “thank you” to our farmers that plow the earth to give us the food we need. Technology is now a huge part of that industry also, but the major component ,the earth, is still beneath their feet and in their hands.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.