As you turn off Lewis onto Main Street, especially late in the afternoon Thursdays through Sunday night, you’ll notice a traffic jam of sorts: cars parked up and down the street, the shopping center parking lot filled to capacity. No, McDonald’s is not giving out free fries, that’s just the crowd enjoying the Quarter Tavern. And that’s the way owners Ty Boudoin and Sherdelle Landry like it.
“We’re a friendly place, a safe place, somewhere to come hang out with your old friends or make some new ones,” said Ty, a former firefighter. “We’ve had the Tavern for two and a half years, since January 2019.”
“Jan. 17, 2019,” Sherdelle chimed in.
“First Doyle Copell owned it, then Randy Gaspard, then we took it over. We’ve done a lot of work to get it how we wanted it,” Ty said. “We got two more beer coolers, added the tent for outdoor entertainment, got some outdoor climate control, tables and umbrellas, plus extra big screen TVs.”
It is clear from talking to Ty and Sherdelle that they truly love what they’re doing. They enjoy the atmosphere they have created, and the fact that people like coming here, even just to see them. They are also committed to giving back to their community. “We do a lot of benefits, from politicians’ meet and greets, to causes for New Iberia,” he said. “We were glad to help with SeaCor, and families who approach us who need help for a relative who’s sick. We give back at least ten percent of our profit when we run a benefit.”
“Our big benefit each year is our Soup Cook Off for St. Jude’s and Acadiana Hope for a Cure,” Sherdelle said. “We also feed the hungry every Christmas, and how many turkeys did we give away last Thanksgiving?” she asked.
Ty was quick to answer. “One hundred.” “Yup, one hundred turkeys,” she affirmed.
These community-minded folks also have an idea or two about running a successful tavern. Case in point: the famous Quarter Tavern Bloody Mary. It has been touted by several admirers on Facebook as the best in Acadiana, and it was the one drink Jeff Boggs, tavern regular, mentioned when this reporter was planning an interview. It is spectacular, even just from the garnish perspective. “We put asparagus, pickles, celery, olives, okra, beans, all kinds of veggies,” Sherdelle said. “People love them, they come back for them. We open every morning at nine, and we have some customers that stop in first thing for a Bloody Mary.”
Another staple of the Quarter Tavern is the schedule of live music, usually Thursday through Sunday each week. “We’ve had some big names. For Sugar Cane Festival we had Geno Delafosse, Chubby Carrier and Richard LeBouef,” Ty said. “We had a good time that whole weekend.” Happy hours are popular as well, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 5-8 p.m., and Thursday 3-6 p.m.
“We love sports, we have good crowds for Saints and LSU games, we give out free shots when our teams score,” Ty said. “When we have live music, we always have free food, whether it is fried chicken, or chicken stew, or gumbo. We don’t charge admission to see the bands, people just come out and enjoy themselves,” Sherdelle said.
“Our main thing is to be a friendly place, somewhere with good service, and good fun,” Ty said. “No one worries about a fight breaking out, and there’s no smoking in the bar, if people want a cigarette, they can go outside.”
The Quarter Tavern, 910 East Main street, open Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until midnight, and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. Next time you pass by, stop and have a Bloody Mary.
UPCOMING MUSIC
July 1 — DJ Southern Jack
July 3 — SideShow
July 9 — Chubby Carrier
July 10 — The Bad Boys
July 11 — The Cast
July 15 — DJ Southern Jack
July 16 — Beauty of Grey
July 17 — Cajun Company
July 18 — Steve Adams