Gabrielle Comeaux Heitman has had a taste for cooking before she was tall enough to reach the stove. Watching her mother stir rouxs and etouffees from her hip as a baby, Gabrielle accredits her cooking skills to mom. And now she shares the joys of cooking in her own kitchen with her children.
“My kids love to help me in the kitchen,” she boasts.
What Gabrielle loves most about cooking is that it brings everyone together and the memories that are created in the kitchen is the cheese sprinkled on top.
Gabrielle wanted to hone her cooking skills as she got older because she wanted more than fast food when she was hungry, so she decided to try new dishes. Her love of crawfish etouffee is at the top of her recipe book, but pasta may be her number one go-to entrée.
Here Gabrielle shares her super simple recipe for a pasta dish that will have you asking for seconds.
Pasta Aglio e Olio
5-8 sliced fresh garlic
1 tsp red pepper flakes
1 bunch fresh chopped parsley
1/4 c olive oil
Angel hair pasta
1. In a pan add half of your olive oil, red pepper flakes and garlic. Stirring frequently. Be sure to not burn your garlic!
2. Cook your pasta for 5 minutes. Once pasta has cooked for 5 minutes add rest of olive oil to garlic mixture.
3. Add pasta to dish and add 1 large ladle of pasta water. Continue cooking pasta with garlic.
4. Add more pasta if needed. Add fresh parsley.