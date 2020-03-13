Ten-hut! Word of Hope World Outreach Church hosting Bible boot camp

Over the course of the next three weekends, the Word of Hope World Outreach Church in New Iberia is bringing a whole new meaning to squad leader.
For the remaining Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m. this month with a military-style boot camp that Word of Hope World Outreach Church and its leadership staff will use to focus on basic morals for those in the community to follow.
“A lot of our children in our community are turning with an understanding that our times are serious,” Word of Hope World Outreach Church’s Rev. Zack Mitchell said, “some serious things that are assaulting our community.”
Mitchell said that as disciples of Christ, Word of Hope and its members want to take a leap forward to concentrate the basics of morality.
Those who attend are also encouraged to wear military-style attire.
Some of the basics the bootcamps will cover over the next three weekends include the fundamentals of the Gospel.
The boot camp will have different lessons each day and a different topic and Implementation.
Some of the topics include “Your life in Christ, who is He and what does He do” this weekend.
Next weekend the boot camp will focus on conversations with God, what that looks like and does He talk back. And in the final week, the boot camp will discus walking with Christ.
“We are teaching a particular series and we want to do a fundamental thing,” Word of Hope World Outreach Church administrative assistant Zakea Mitchell said. “When we are living, you don’t realize you need to operate by those fundamentals.”
The “boot camp” theme deals with the fundamentals people have to deal with when they’re on the battlefield of life and how to survive on the battlefield, and is used to show how to survive in life.
A lot of people don’t know who they are, or they don’t know what to do, and that’s what the bootcamp is designed for, Zack Mitchell said.
In promoting the boot camp, the Word of Hope World Outreach Church Facebook asked and answered a series of questions:
“You have questions, we have answers!
I don’t know Who I am? You need BOOTCAMP!
I don’t know what to do? You need BOOTCAMP!
Where is God in this hard times? You need BOOTCAMP!
What the will of God is for my life? You need BOOTCAMP!
Are God’s promises for me? You need BOOTCAMP!
What does the Holy Spirit have to do with me? You need BOOTCAMP!
What does it mean to me a Disciple? You need BOOTCAMP!
I’ve been a christian for a long time and there is nothing for me to learn..............You need BOOTCAMP!”
“A lot of people are going through hard times right now and people need to have those fundamentals in place to keep them stable, and so that’s what we’re going to be talking about,” Zakea Mitchell said. “Sometimes people might not know what God’s will does for their life, so we are going to talk about that.”
Centering around the word of God, the Word of Hope World Outreach Church’s bootcamp will help open eyes to those who need it at the time, Zakea Mitchell said.
“A lot of times, a lot of people may not know what God’s promises are for them and how it applies to them and He wants to work miracles in their life,” he said. “Sometimes we walk around blind even when we think we can see. Sometimes we need to refocus and open our eyes.”
The church wants to use the boot camp to change people’s home lives and to make their community better, according to Crystal Jones, an administrative assistant for the Word of Hope World Outreach Church.
“Our Christians values are harmless and they bring safety and they bring less crime and change the environment and atmosphere of our community,” Jones said.
The boot camp is intended to help start the change for New Iberia and the surrounding areas and make it a crime-free atmosphere, she said.
“To make it look more like Christ, and less like what we’ve been seeing the last couple of years,” Jones said.
The church’s mission, based on Nehemiah 2:10, is that members are called for the welfare of the people and their vision is loving people, meeting and bringing hope and encouraging spiritual maturity through Christ.
For those interested in attending or for more information, call 365-5651 or visit the Word of Hope World Outreach Church Facebook page.