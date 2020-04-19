It’s really not so bad at all.
Staying at home during this health crisis is not only tolerable but is turning out to be a revealing experience. By being indoors so much I’ve been finding some interesting treasures as well as new ways of remaining occupied.
At first, my better half and I were not looking forward to self-isolation from family and friends. We didn’t want to be without hugs and handshakes. But by complying with the health guidelines we felt that we could do our part in our nation’s effort to bring this emergency to a quicker conclusion.
During this time L. has decided to keep herself busy by trying new recipes and by expanding her interest in playing puzzles on the internet. More importantly, she’s constantly on the phone maintaining that vital lifeline with her sister and nieces. Partly due to this, the initial sting of separation from loved ones has decreased.
As for me, I’ve chosen to restore some of my most meaningful photographic images. I’m currently cleaning--with a special solution--my negatives and color slides. Our humid climate is very unkind to these types of sensitive materials.
It doesn’t take long for them to become tainted by fungus. I’m doing everything I can to preserve them. After all, they are my visual diary, an ongoing autobiography detailing who I am and where I’ve been.
Incidentally, this endeavor has yielded unexpected bonuses. Set aside for decades, some older self-portraits taken while I was working abroad came to light. Initially, the slender young man with the dark hair was a stranger to me. Then, while concentrating on the pictures, those memories of where I was living at the time came rushing back to me like lost children seeking a parent.
In one particular self-portrait taken in Guatemala, the image shows me in front of the large sugar mill owned by the Samperio family.
My expression is one of deep contentment after having completed a challenging assignment and also having made such good friends while there.
But other, more poignant pictures have resurfaced.
I’ve been finding and cleaning portraits that I’ve taken of family members, some of whom are no longer with me. Their faces will never age nor will they be forgotten. And it is their love, in part, that I am certain will strengthen me in the difficult weeks and months to come.
By the way, I intend to continue working on my photos. When I finish that project, I’ll probably start cleaning my cameras and their lenses as well. Then, once that’s completed...I’ll find something else.
By occupying myself with these pleasant “jobs” while at home I will think less of the viral menace lurking around us and, instead, wish for the day when hugs, kisses, and handshakes will once again be restored to us all.
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.