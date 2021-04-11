By the way, that elderly stranger that I see standing next to me at the mirror every morning is still there … but he's aged even more now.
Quite a while back I wrote about my impressions of getting older. Of noticing my reflection as it represented an unknown outsider, an oldster with wrinkles, white hair, and bushy eyebrows who had come for a visit and decided to stay. I wasn't exactly thrilled about it.
In this present column I'm revisiting the same theme and how I'm handling my situation in what I hope is a less troubled and more optimistic manner. It's really an update on my current feelings about my ageing process. Equally important, I'm looking at it quite differently now that I'm in my mid-seventies.
My attitude has modified since then when I first actually noticed my altering physical appearance and somewhat diminished stamina. I no longer dread these changes but prefer, instead, to acknowledge their inevitability. Growing older is something that I can neither deny nor halt. It is life's unbreakable contract with mankind.
However, what I can do at present is to utilize two key factors: acceptance and adaptability. I feel that by accepting what is nature's expected path I can diminish any worries I might have--about health perhaps--and just carry on as normal. In a way I'd like to at least pretend I'm still in my forties or fifties even though my body is telling me otherwise.
The other element I've been striving for is to be able to adjust my lifestyle as I progressively age. For instance, not too long ago I was riding my bike about ten blocks but I found myself getting tired more easily so I now only do half that distance. In another example, if there's a repair around the house that requires me to climb a ladder, I now have my better half holding it steady while making sure to limit the duration of the job. If need be, it can be completed later.
Additionally, I've even modified my dietary practices. Never a lover of fried food, I now almost exclude it altogether, replacing it with more fiber and protein. I've also gotten into the habit of eating smaller portions spaced out. And my last meal of the day will usually never be past six in the evening. These measures aren't intended to delay the ageing process but to make it more comfortable for me as my body's requirements change.
In retrospect, when I first felt myself slowing down years ago, I tried ignoring it because I believed that in a way I was becoming less of a man. But I couldn't overlook what was reality and since then have decided to discard that ridiculous macho rubbish.
My younger days are behind me now, a golden dream overflowing with joy, promise, and adventures galore. But with that treasure chest of remembrance sustaining me as I walk into the future, together with a brighter outlook, I look forward to further endeavors.
I agree with these thoughts of the Spanish-American writer and philosopher, George Santayana, who eloquently wrote: "Old places and old persons in their turn, when spirit dwells in them, have an intrinsic vitality of which youth is incapable; precisely the balance and wisdom that comes from long perspectives and broad foundations."
Incidentally, that aged fellow in the mirror and I have become very close friends. In fact...we even go everywhere together now.
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.