This article is the direct result of my wish to clear up some of my misconceptions about a great American day of remembrance.
On the last day of this month our nation will honor its fallen heroes with a variety of observances during Memorial Day. Throughout my adult life I thought I knew pretty much about this most solemn and significant commemoration, but I was either lacking relevant information or misunderstanding some vital facts. At any rate, I was negligent and wanted to learn more.
Thanks, in part, to the internet's vast resources, I discovered numerous websites — sponsored by both military/veterans associations and others supported by historical groups — that give slightly different interpretations about Memorial Day. However, all agree that this event pays tribute chiefly to America's protectors who have died in combat on battlefields around the world. But some organizations insist that all the military who have served, past and present, including surviving veterans must also be remembered.
Incidentally, there are two other occasions where men and women in the service are honored: Armed Forces Day, and Veterans Day. No one can deny that our country never forgets its citizens in uniform.
Memorial Day was first called "Decoration Day" and was held unofficially in the years following the Civil War. It is believed that these observances initially took place in Waterloo, New York, where the inhabitants began decorating the graves of the fallen with flags and flowers. As time went on, parades and patriotic tributes were added.
It was General John A. Logan who wanted a day of remembrance for those killed in the War Between the States. It is said he was inspired after hearing of southern women honoring their deceased soldiers. He sought a fitting manner in which to pay tribute to the dead “… whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land."
As this day of recollection gained popularity, it was after the carnage of World War I that Moina Michael, a teacher and volunteer war worker, wrote a poem, "We Shall Keep the Faith," where she stated, "We cherish … the poppy red/ That grows on fields where valor led/ It seems to signal to the skies/ That blood of heroes never dies …” Since then, the red poppy flower symbolizes all who have fallen on the field of battle.
Although I was happy that my research had given me so many new details, I now needed a more personal viewpoint, thoughts about Memorial Day from someone who had been directly impacted by any recent war involving America.
Through a mutual friend I was able to contact Betty R. (she requested anonymity), a retired accountant from Houma. After calling her and explaining the subject of my article, she agreed to a phone interview.
She explained that she lost her husband in Viet Nam in 1970. "It was very hard back then," she confessed, "but that same sense of loss comes back to me every year at this time while thinking of him and the countless others who gave up their lives in order to keep us safe. Their ultimate sacrifices … become all the more meaningful."
Betty added, "What makes them real heroes is that they never seemed to think of themselves … of their own well-being. They knew the dangers and that many might not return home. But they still went and never stepped back from their duties. They will never be forgotten."
Courage. Honor. Remembrance. I feel that this trinity of glory forms the very essence of Memorial Day.
