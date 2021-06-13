Gustave “Tave” Lamperez describes himself as a serial collector. His home on the Bayou Teche bears witness to that. There are neat displays of action figures, numerous trophies, oh, and canoes. You see, Tave is also a serial paddler, and the trophies are from his adventures in racing, locally, regionally and nationally.
He started his canoeing career in the ‘70s, as a high schooler. At age fifteen, he says, he was a nerd, and didn’t think he’d fit into athletics. He was a swimmer and lifeguard at the pool in City Park. Jim Ledbetter then recruited him and other Red Cross certified swimmers to join the Canoe Club. “I had no real muscle mass to speak of, but I trained hard, probably harder than most of my friends on the football team. I just kept showing up, lifting weights. I tend to excel, and I kept going. Soon, I could outlift those football friends of mine. I loved being outside on the water, and I’d found my sport.”
After high school, Tave joined an Explorer Post and continued canoeing. He moved to Illinois in 1982, where he found yet another group of paddlers to join. From 1983 - 2005, he was a member of the St. Charles Canoe Club, and paddled the Fox River. “It was a wonderful group, there were people from their 20s to their 40s, all canoeists,” he said. Today, he continues his passion, and encourages others to pursue it. “Paddling is ageless. It’s great for anyone who is an outdoor lover, from kids to seniors. As a matter of fact, the fastest growing group of paddlers is age 50-plus,” he said.
Those trophies, mentioned earlier? Well, they are for canoe racing, to be sure. Tave has participated in numerous races, locally, regionally, nationally, even a Dragon Boat race in Hong Kong in 1987, where his team came out fourth in the world. He’s done very well; he and his partner have won the Mid-American Canoe Race 27 times. He counts this race as a favorite, because of the starting protocol. “The race involves 1000 canoes, and the racers start ten at a time, every four minutes, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.. It’s a race against the clock, and the finish line is a party. Paddlers are coming in all day long,” he said.
He also has earned several national titles in addition to numerous Tour du Teche medals and other regional recognition.
He currently serves as director of the Tour du Teche. Every chance he gets, he promotes the sport, and the rejuvenation of the bayou. “Sometimes, I’ll be sitting outside by the bayou, and I’ll flag down someone who is paddling a canoe. I’ll tell them about the races. Sometimes I don’t see them again, but sometimes I do,” he said.
Tave currently owns 15 canoes, including the first canoe he’d ever paddled in. “It’s aluminum. The main difference from when I started and now is the technology. Manufacturers have gone from wood and aluminum, which could be heavy to portage, to carbon fiber and kevlar. Boats now are considerably lighter, and faster in the water,” he said.
What about white water rafting? Has he tried that? “Yes, I have, and I respect that sport. I prefer what we call quiet water paddling, with some current and no rocks to deal with, and no more than class two rapids. White water is exciting, but I much prefer long distance quiet water paddling.”
Back to collecting: Tave, a retired Bell Lab engineer and computer scientist, has an impressive collection of G.I. Joes from all over the world. This reporter only saw the ‘overflow’ collection, displayed in a large built-in cabinet. “The main collection is upstairs,” he said. Trust that I’ll be back for the full story another day. Until then, paddle on, Tave!
Want to start canoeing, or get more info about Tour du Teche? Email tave: lamperez@aol.com