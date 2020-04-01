Though enjoying a meal at a restaurant has been impossible with the shutdown of dining rooms during the coronavirus outbreak, some New Iberia residents have made it easier to enjoy a hot cooked meal in the comfort of their homes.
COVID-19 may have closed down a number of dining out options, but it hasn’t stopped New Iberia’s Ria Poirier from cooking for her family. Poirier, 42, has been cooking meals for her family for most of her life, finding a passion for cooking and baking for others at the tender age of 5. A recent widow and mother of one child, and grandmother of twins, she still loves to provide meals for her family. Poirier started the “Cajun cooking club And Lake N Sunset Pics” group on Facebook because of her passion for cooking.
“I just enjoy cooking and baking,” Poirier said. “I enjoy cooking and baking, one, because it’s relaxing to me, and two, it brings your family closer. It keeps your family together.”
On the Facebook group, people can find locals posting pictures of their recipes, cooking tips and much more. Poirier has noticed, due to COVID-19 affecting local restaurants, people are doing more home-cooked, family-style meals. Poirier said it’s a great opportunity to bring families together.
“I would say because, in this area (New Iberia), that’s our way of life, we love to cook,” Poirier said. “Around here, cooking for our family is really important. It’s instilled in us pretty much.”
Poirier mentioned family gatherings have been more difficult due to the restrictions in place to limit gatherings to under 10 people, as she puts it, “family around here, you’re looking at least 20 people to come and eat. Food is what keeps the family together,” she said.
Nowadays with extra time on her hands, Poirier likes to experiment when she cooks.
When a number of different restaurants were open, she would like to go and try different meals to get inspiration, mainly Chinese and Mexican restaurants. One meal she likes to experiment with is crawfish étouffée, with a twist.
“I call it ‘Ria’s Cajun twist,’’’ she said. “With my etouffee, I put eel sauce, with fish eggs on top, almost like a deconstructed sushi, basically.”
Poirier said that people sometimes get tired of eating the same flavor.
“Putting a twist on food makes it a little more interesting,” Poirier said. “I just cook with love.”
Though business may be challenging for restaurants, Poirier said she thinks it’s a blessing that it’s forcing families to come together and cook.
“You don’t see that anymore, because all you see is people going out,” Poirier said.
At the end of the day, Poirier said, she thinks families coming together is going to have a positive impact throughout the city of New Iberia.
And Poirier likes the idea of familes coming together.
“Because you are not spending family, quality time,” she said, “As you would be at home.”