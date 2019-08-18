Tapping Out Cancer for Mimi

Seven-year-old New Iberia native Greyson Fee will be competing in Austin, Texas, in the annual Tap Cancer Out Jiu Jitsu competition on Oct. 12. Tap Cancer Out unites the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community and empowers competitors to fight for more than just points and medals—they fight for those who are in the fight of their lives against cancer. Competitors have the option to raise donations to support the year’s chosen benefactor to push for cancer research and grants. In 2018, Fee’s efforts were in honor of Texas native Jacob Munoz, who has battled and beat cancer two times. This year’s efforts are much more personal as he will raise money in honor of his ‘MiMi,’ who died in November of 2018. This year’s Tap Cancer Out tournament coincides with her birthday weekend. Fee has met and surpassed his first two personal goals and is working on meeting his ultimate goal of $2,000, raising $1,139 so far. Donations will be accepted until Oct. 11 and can be submitted to http://bit.ly/TapCancerOut4Mimi. Fee has trained in Jiu Jitsu and mixed martial arts for more than three years at Gladiators Academy of Youngsville under coaches Eric Scallan, Heath Henry, Abram Sellers and Cody Verret. Fee said Tap Cancer Out is his favorite tournament because it allows him to fight for a cure for a disease that has taken many of his loved ones.
