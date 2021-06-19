Crack walk.jpg

An update to a story from last Sunday's Daily Iberian: Sylvia Madajewski, the artist behind Operation Crack Walk, the art project filling cracks in downtown New Iberia sidewalks with mosaics, has a request: She needs broken china, preferably saucers or plates, with the color pink in it for the next mosaic. You can contact Sylvia with your donation of your old pink china at sylviamadajewski@gmail.com.

