An update to a story from last Sunday's Daily Iberian: Sylvia Madajewski, the artist behind Operation Crack Walk, the art project filling cracks in downtown New Iberia sidewalks with mosaics, has a request: She needs broken china, preferably saucers or plates, with the color pink in it for the next mosaic. You can contact Sylvia with your donation of your old pink china at sylviamadajewski@gmail.com.
Sylvia Madajewski needs pink china for Operation Crack Walk
Ellen Fucich
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments