Surf & Turf Fajita Roll Ups
The Super Bowl is the perfect example of an occasion when the menu is just as important as the main event. This Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off at Super Bowl LVI, take your tailgate spread to the next level with Cajun180® Surf & Turf Fajita Roll Ups. This recipe, which Hulin calls “fajitas on steroids,” features steak, shrimp and cheese topped off with complimentary seasonings and smokey goodness.
The Perfect Game Day Dish
The versatility of this dish makes it great for a crowd. They can be enjoyed popper style right off of the toothpick, or served on a bed of rice and beans, topped off with a squeeze of fresh lime.
Chef’s Tips
Ingredients are key. Surf & Turf Fajita Roll Ups work best with Cajun180® marinated sirloin steak, fresh Louisiana gulf shrimp and smoke cheese from local smoke expert Jay Florsheim of Peace, Love & Smoke. Hulin also recommends pre-grilling the vegetables in a cast iron skillet to prevent them from falling through the grill grates without sacrificing any of the flavor. Final tip: ditch the store-bought package seasoning and replace it with a 50/50 blend of Dry Mojo and LA Cajun Gold for a healthy and flavorful fajita and taco seasoning.
Ingredients
2 lbs. thinly sliced sirloin tip steaks
1 lbs. Fresh Louisiana Gulf Shrimp from Louisiana Direct Seafood
1 Lg. yellow onion (sliced into strips)
1 poblano pepper (sliced into strips)
1 red bell pepper (sliced into strips)
¼” x ¼” Strips of Smoked Pepper Jack and Smoked Cheddar Cheese from Love Peace & Smoke
Cajun180® Dry Mojo Seasoning
Cajun180® La Cajun Gold Seasoning
FOR THE MARINADE
¼ cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
¼ cup Orange Juice
¼ cup olive oil
2 tsp Cajun180® Dry Mojo Seasoning
2 tsp Cajun180® La Cajun Gold Seasoning
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine all of the ingredients for the marinade in a large zip top bag or container. Add the steak to the marinade and stir well to be sure the marinade is covering all of the slices. Add extra orange juice if more liquid is needed.Allow the steak to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 4. In a separate bowl, marinate shrimp and cover in the fridge for about 2 hours. Next, season the vegetables lightly with a 50/50 mixture of Cajun180® Dry Mojo and La Cajun Gold Seasoning.
2. Sauté the vegetables. Preheat your cast iron skillet with medium high heat. Melt about 2-3 tbsp of butter in the skillet and place in the onions and peppers. Sauté for 5-6 minutes, or until the edges of the onions are starting to become translucent and the peppers begin to soften. Remove from skillet and place on a separate plate to assemble.
3. Remove shrimp from marinade and chop into small bite sized pieces.
4. Assemble the roll ups. While the vegetables are sautéing, remove the steak from the marinade and shake off any excess. Lay the steaks flat on a large work surface and top each with a ¼” x ¼” strip of Peace, Love & Smoke cheese and shrimp. (I alternate from smoked cheddar to smoked pepper jack cheese. Layer a few of each vegetable and divide evenly among the roll ups. Roll steak and secure with a toothpick.
5. Place each steak roll on the grill, seam side down, and grill for 3-4 minutes per side (about 12-15 minutes total.)
6. Remove from the grill and allow the steak rolls to rest for 4-5 minutes before serving with your favorite fajita toppings and sides.