Sunshine Quality Solutions outdid themselves with a ‘Gator’ full of food for the Food For Families Food Net food drive and a ‘Gator’ full of toys for the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, according to John Indest, Food for Families Coordinator and Executive Director of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center. Indest praised the generosity of the company and its customers saying, ‘Sunshine Quality Solutions is so cooperative with the Center and the Food for Families that they certainly model their corporate commitment to the community. Sharing so generously with their neighbors in need is a blessing to Iberia Parish, not only at Christmas but throughout the year.’
