LSU AgCenter nutrition educators partnered with schools in Iberia and Vermilion parishes to host a “Design Your Plate” contest for National Nutrition Month in March.
“Students used the knowledge that they learned in our nutrition lessons to draw a MyPlate meal that included foods from each of the five food groups,” said Rae Hebert, LSU AgCenter nutrition educator for Iberia Parish. “We really tried to encourage them to be creative and have fun.”
“We gave students prizes that are both fun and support healthy, active living,” said Anna Barras, LSU AgCenter nutrition educator for Vermilion Parish. “Winners received insulated tote bags filled with items like reusable water bottles, soccer balls, jump ropes and pedometers. Runners-up received tote bags, plates, stickers, pencils and bookmarks promoting healthy eating.”
Hebert and Barras worked with physical education teachers Kathy Hernandez of Coteau Elementary and Leisa Lee of Seventh Ward Elementary to administer the contest.
“Many of the students came to me after the contest and talked about how they were trying to make sure they were eating from all the food groups at home,” Lee said. “Some even talked about how they asked parents to purchase healthy produce when they were grocery shopping. It definitely got everyone thinking about what they were putting in their plate each day.”
Winners at Coteau Elementary School in New Iberia include kindergartener E’lisea; first graders Bentley, Jadorie and Alayah; second graders Demi, Anne Marie and Harli; third graders Annabell and Kara; fourth graders Kaili, Ela’Jah, Ella, Jy’La and Kerrington; and sixth grader Josey.
Winners at Seventh Ward Elementary School in Abbeville included the top three students in each class section based on accuracy, neatness and creativity.
For more information, contact Hebert at rhebert@agcenter.lsu.edu or 337-369-4441, or Barras at albarras@agcenter.lsu.edu or 337-898-4335.